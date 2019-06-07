I would like to thank the many, many people on the Island and Mainland for their growing support of German Village residents who are facing the disruption of our quiet, peaceful way of life. It is heartbreaking and disappointing to find that good Christian people on the Land Trust board think they have the right to destroy a long- established neighborhood.

Just because they say it is legal, which I’m not sure it is, does that make it right? What is right for every neighborhood in Glynn County should also be right for German Village.

We are not “noise.” We are people and deserve the same respect that we have had for the land trust for many years. If they achieve their wish to turn a quiet neighborhood street into a busy, dangerous, traffic clogged park gateway, then respect and public confidence in the land trust will suffer and membership will decline. At least 10 people have told me they have already dropped their memberships.

Thank you again to our supporters. Your concern and care for your fellow Glynn County citizens is deeply appreciated. You demonstrate the true meaning of community.

Angie Burns

St Simons Island

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.