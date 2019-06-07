I would like to thank the many, many people on the Island and Mainland for their growing support of German Village residents who are facing the disruption of our quiet, peaceful way of life. It is heartbreaking and disappointing to find that good Christian people on the Land Trust board think they have the right to destroy a long- established neighborhood.
Just because they say it is legal, which I’m not sure it is, does that make it right? What is right for every neighborhood in Glynn County should also be right for German Village.
We are not “noise.” We are people and deserve the same respect that we have had for the land trust for many years. If they achieve their wish to turn a quiet neighborhood street into a busy, dangerous, traffic clogged park gateway, then respect and public confidence in the land trust will suffer and membership will decline. At least 10 people have told me they have already dropped their memberships.
Thank you again to our supporters. Your concern and care for your fellow Glynn County citizens is deeply appreciated. You demonstrate the true meaning of community.
Angie Burns
St Simons Island