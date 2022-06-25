Praise SCOTUS for protecting life of unborn babies. Yes! Life Wins! God has not given up on humanity! Thank you Lord God!

Frank Klonoski

St. Simons Island

Cops: Man surrenders in toddler shooting case

The man accused of shooting and critically wounding a toddler June 17 inside a crowded home in Brunswick surrendered to police on Friday, said Angela Smith, assistant chief of administration for the Brunswick Police Department.