Praise SCOTUS for protecting life of unborn babies. Yes! Life Wins! God has not given up on humanity! Thank you Lord God!
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island
Wearing a bright yellow tux paired with yellow sneakers and a yellow hat, Jesse Cole, owner of the Savannah Bananas baseball team, spoke to the Coastal Plains Charter High School’s leadership staff Friday morning.
The man accused of shooting and critically wounding a toddler June 17 inside a crowded home in Brunswick surrendered to police on Friday, said Angela Smith, assistant chief of administration for the Brunswick Police Department.
Courtney Ashley was only 9 years old when she had a near-drowning experience, a trauma that’s stuck with her through the years into adulthood.
Sections of Interstate 95 collapsed into the Turtle River, flood waters swept over Brunswick streets and fierce winds reduced homes on St. Simons Island to splinters.
Georgia engineers may know by summer’s end how the state will soften the impact on highway traffic when construction of the replacement for the Darien River Bridge begins.
The Jekyll Island Authority’s strategic plan for 2023 maintains the ongoing focus of managing capacity on the island while ensuring quality experiences for residents and visitors.