I just wanted to let you and your photographer/reporter Terry Dickson know how proud I was to see the front page coverage of the prayer walk in downtown Brunswick.
As I watch the news on TV, I am sickened and frightened at the state of so many of our communities. The people involved in events like the prayer walk are the people who have the ability to encourage change. These are people you can meet across a table. That cannot be said about the people burning buildings and throwing projectiles.
Our own tragedy in the death of Mr. Arbery has left the national stage but is still at the front of our minds locally. Things like this peaceful demonstration make the point without diminishing the memory of this young man. My belief is that we need to see the type of event you highlighted today to encourage unity and calm in the quest for positive change. Thank you again.
Pattisue Elliott
Brunswick