Many thanks to Sheryl Pavlinac for your letter highlighting the importance of Glynn County’s trees.
To answer your query about what the county would look like without its trees, just come down to the intersections of U.S. Hwy. 17, East Fancy Bluff Road and Andy Tostensen Road. Drive up the side streets and see the acres of clearcut, where dense woods (some of which had to be wetlands) have been clearcut, scraped bare and are being filled.
This level of destruction should never be allowed, but the county apparently has no interest in preventing it. Nor will it unless and until we elect commissioners who care more about our environmental sustainability than so-called “growth” and increased tax revenues (which usually cost more in increased services). Our priorities need an overhaul.
Robert Randall
Brunswick