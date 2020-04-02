I want to express my sincere thanks to The Brunswick News, managing editor Buddy Hughes, and publisher Buff Leavy for providing free online access to the newspaper during the COVID-19 crisis. As a community situated between two larger media markets, it is all the more important that we have access to a quality news outlet committed to providing timely news about Brunswick and the Golden Isles. Your generosity will benefit our entire community, as people receive — and hopefully heed — important information about how to staunch the spread of the coronavirus.
Christy Lynn Wilson
St. Simons Island