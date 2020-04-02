I want to express my sincere thanks to The Brunswick News, managing editor Buddy Hughes, and publisher Buff Leavy for providing free online access to the newspaper during the COVID-19 crisis. As a community situated between two larger media markets, it is all the more important that we have access to a quality news outlet committed to providing timely news about Brunswick and the Golden Isles. Your generosity will benefit our entire community, as people receive — and hopefully heed — important information about how to staunch the spread of the coronavirus.

Christy Lynn Wilson

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.