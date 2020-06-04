Thank you for your May 26 article by Hank Rowland regarding FEMA’s delay of its Risk Rating 2.0 plan.

Steep premium rate increases nationwide were a direct result of the federal government’s failed levees in New Orleans in 2005. Those levee failures, which killed more than 1,600 and caused over $100 billion in economic damages, were a direct result of engineering flaws in the federal flood protection system built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Payouts came from the U.S. treasury, which is proper since the Corps failed the people of New Orleans and is responsible for the flooding. But now all NFIP policy holders in the U.S. are paying more because of a rigged actuarial system and subsequent national policy changes.

In my opinion, taxpayers should not be held liable for the mistakes and failures of the Corps. It is right that Georgia is seeking this delay.

Catherine Wells

Baton Rouge, La.

