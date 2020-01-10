Thank you for emphasizing the importance of early literacy and for noting the many worthy initiatives under way in our community to improve early literacy for our children so they can lead healthier, more successful lives. Congratulations to Rick Townsend and Kiwanis for initiating statewide the celebration of Read Across Georgia Day later this month.
As the Chair of the Literacy Committee of the Rotary Club of St. Simons, which has sponsored the Marshes of Glynn Libraries’ Reading Rockets volunteer reader program for almost 10 years, and as the President of the new Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia, I wholeheartedly agree with the spirit of your editorial.
The more people we have working to improve early literacy the better the chances are that our kids will become proficient readers and do well in school and in life. Our children deserve no less.
We must be committed as a community to do everything we can to significantly raise the number of children who can read on grade level by the end of third grade. One-third is simply not good enough. We can do better.
Linda Muir
St. Simons Island