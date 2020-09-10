Thank you Terry Dickson for your article about “bringing home” the remains of those heroes we “lost” in war. This was a good reminder for the upcoming POW/MIA Recognition Day.
According to the websites military.com and govinfo.gov, POW/MIA Recognition Day is commemorated on the third Friday of every September, a date that’s not associated with any particular war. This year the date will be Friday, Sept. 18.
The point of POW/MIA Recognition Day is to ensure that America remembers and shows that it stands behind those who serve, and to make sure the nation does everything it can to account for those who have never returned. The remains of over 83,000 Americans are still missing, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). The DPAA reports that the numbers of missing soldiers from conflicts as: m73,515 from World War II (an approximate number due to limited or conflicting data), 7,841 from the Korean War, 1,626 from Vietnam, 126 from the Cold War and six from conflicts since 1991.
The DPAA further denotes that about 75 percent of those missing Americans are somewhere in the Asia-Pacific. More than 41,000 have been presumed lost at sea. Efforts to find those men, identify them and bring them home are constant. POW/MIA Day is but one moment in that ongoing effort, but it’s an important one. Mr. Dickson, Thank you for reminding us to never forget.
Jan Westberry, USAF Veteran
Brunswick