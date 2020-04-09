Thank You Commissioner Browning.

It is refreshing to see an elected official put the best interests of his constituents first. Commissioner Browning in forcefully objecting to Governor Kemp opening our beaches during the height of the COVID-19 crisis is just such a public servant. Opening our beaches after they had been closed by our local commissioners for the safety of our citizens was flat wrong. All health care and other officials fighting this worldwide virus adamantly state the best thing to do to defeat the virus is shelter in place. You do not need to walk on a beach to exercise. Walk in your neighborhood.

Thank you Commissioner Browning for protecting the citizens of Glynn County first.

Robert S. Terjesen

Brunswick

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.