Thank You Commissioner Browning.
It is refreshing to see an elected official put the best interests of his constituents first. Commissioner Browning in forcefully objecting to Governor Kemp opening our beaches during the height of the COVID-19 crisis is just such a public servant. Opening our beaches after they had been closed by our local commissioners for the safety of our citizens was flat wrong. All health care and other officials fighting this worldwide virus adamantly state the best thing to do to defeat the virus is shelter in place. You do not need to walk on a beach to exercise. Walk in your neighborhood.
Thank you Commissioner Browning for protecting the citizens of Glynn County first.
Robert S. Terjesen
Brunswick