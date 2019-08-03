I would like to thank the Jekyll Island Authority for their decision to provide beach wheelchairs for visitors.
I just had old friends visit and one of them is wheelchair bound. The girls came specifically to help their friend get her feet in the sand and the water — and she did — and all because of the service.
What a wise decision by the Jekyll Island Authority.
You made a dream come true for someone who has been” thrown” more than one curveball by rheumatoid arthritis.
Linda Usrey
St. Simons Island