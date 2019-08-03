I would like to thank the Jekyll Island Authority for their decision to provide beach wheelchairs for visitors.

I just had old friends visit and one of them is wheelchair bound. The girls came specifically to help their friend get her feet in the sand and the water — and she did — and all because of the service.

What a wise decision by the Jekyll Island Authority.

You made a dream come true for someone who has been” thrown” more than one curveball by rheumatoid arthritis.

Linda Usrey

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.