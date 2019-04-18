Thank you for Lauren McDonald’s April 17 article informing us of the successes achieved by the Glynn Middle School Band. Alan Wendel and the students have tremendous reason to be proud of their achievements.
Few activities during a youth’s educational experience provide a greater opportunity for brain and character development than does our music programs. As Ms. McDonald correctly reported, music promotes skills in math, language, and problem-solving. Participation in band also promotes self-confidence, team-building, community service and emotional wellness. Band students are embraced into a community of highly performing peers, which helps them to successfully navigate their teenage years.
Our Board of Education should be pleased with the return on investment that our community receives through their sponsorship of our middle and high school bands. Our band directors are the rock stars of our school system, molding hundreds of students into intelligent, self-assured citizens of our community. I only wish that there were more of them so that more students could be served.
Alan, thank you for your contributions to the lifelong success of our children. Mickey and Marsha Wendel, thank you for inspiring such a wonderful young man to follow in your footsteps. Students, thank you for your hard work. Your achievements are truly music to my ears.
Mark Newman
Brunswick