Most of the time I ignore liberals. A letter writer published in the April 19 edition of The Brunswick News proved that I cannot ignore them all.
Carolyn Colvin says she is a Progressive Democrat. She wrote that she doesn’t know any “Socialists,’ and she has never met a ‘Marxist.’ Evidently she has not heard of Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Socialist, or Bernie Sanders, a Marxist.
Ms. Colvin asserts that taxes are spent only by Republicans. Surely she knows that the Democrats are in the majority of the House or Representatives, where all federal spending originates.
Ms. Colvin suggests that Democrats are “...workers who would like fair taxes, fair pay and fair benefits rather than making billionaires of the 1 percent.”
We Republicans have been waiting for someone to explain how the top 50 percent of earners pay all of the income taxes while the bottom 50 percent pay zero is fair. Since Ms. Colvin seems to know what fair is, perhaps she can explain that disparity.
Ms. Colvin posits the theory that since she considers herself Progressive, that anyone who disagrees with her is, by default, Regressive. I guess that is part of the theory of inclusiveness and diversity in which Progressives believe. Further, she believes that Regressives “...are happy with crumbs as long as no kids gets a free meal.” Then she suggests that Regressives “....can only laugh at our problems.”
I am relieved to know that Democrats are committed to improving our discourse and being more civil to one another.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick