We read with interest Taylor Cooper’s Dec. 2 article “IPC grapples with density on St. Simons.”
The chairman of the Islands Planning Commission not only needs to have a better grasp of Roberts Rules but also of the fact that, as chairman, he should remain neutral on all issues. In addition, his comments indicate his poor grasp of the property rights issue, which is in fact a two-way street.
For example, when a property owner builds on 90% of his lot, the stormwater runoff may damage the property rights of neighboring properties. When a property owner’s building juts out into the setback area, he may be causing erosion on properties to the left and the right.
Many factors need to be taken into consideration for every project.
This does not appear to be happening now with incompletely vetted projects being placed on the IPC and Board of Commissioners’ agendas each month, and IPC members with conflicts of interest not recusing themselves appropriately.
Jane Fraser
Sea Island