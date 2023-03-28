Regarding the apartment complex update: Yes, yes we can all give Mr. Cate a big pat on the back for clearing that eyesore on U.S. 17. As well a big pat and an overdue thank you for all the clear-cutting of some ancient oaks on St. Simons Island in the name of progress and development, increased traffic, strains on water and sewer, and increased tourism, not to mention the additional costs to taxpayers for all the infrastructure required to support his ancestral need toward progress. And oh yes, he “forgave” us, the concerned taxpaying citizens, for our trespasses as we forgive him filling his coffers at the temple gates. In God we trust he will clear cut the great oaks on the property and ignore the torpedoes, full speed ahead.

On a separate issue, the old Oglethorpe property the city has been mulling for a really long time, think about this: a regional Sports Hall of Fame with some shops and parking to help draw visitors and promote sustainable growth. Just a thought.

Community shows support, calls for arrests in overdose case

Cries for justice rang loudly down Parkwood Avenue on Monday where more than 200 people gathered to pray, show their support and, most of all, to call for arrests to be made in the incident that police say put Trent Lehrkamp in the hospital in critical condition and on a ventilator.

Police release report on overdose incident involving teen

The father of a 19-year-old in critical condition in the Brunswick hospital told police his son “never returns home normal” when he goes to the house on St. Simons Island that is the subject of an investigation into an alleged hazing incident, according to a police incident report.

Frederica holds Field Day

Frederica holds Field Day

Students from kindergartners to upper school students participated in a field day Friday at Frederica Academy. There was more to it than competition, however, as the lower school students took time to jump and spring around in a bounce house. Students got out of school early Friday with ever…