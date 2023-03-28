Regarding the apartment complex update: Yes, yes we can all give Mr. Cate a big pat on the back for clearing that eyesore on U.S. 17. As well a big pat and an overdue thank you for all the clear-cutting of some ancient oaks on St. Simons Island in the name of progress and development, increased traffic, strains on water and sewer, and increased tourism, not to mention the additional costs to taxpayers for all the infrastructure required to support his ancestral need toward progress. And oh yes, he “forgave” us, the concerned taxpaying citizens, for our trespasses as we forgive him filling his coffers at the temple gates. In God we trust he will clear cut the great oaks on the property and ignore the torpedoes, full speed ahead.
On a separate issue, the old Oglethorpe property the city has been mulling for a really long time, think about this: a regional Sports Hall of Fame with some shops and parking to help draw visitors and promote sustainable growth. Just a thought.