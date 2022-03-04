I love my local coverage in The Brunswick News. Thanks to good reporting and feature writing few happenings and events escape the notice of The News’ staff.
But politics in The News?
As your editorial writers have made abundantly clear, your respect for our president is nil. Editorial pages lean left or right, conservative or liberal. I get it. But no occupant of the White House has escaped strong criticism editorially since our nation’s founding. Likewise, none has been perfect in the execution of his Presidential duties.
My point is that every president needs feedback and every president needs praise. They do well and they fall short, just like the rest of us. And, I believe, they do the best they can. Some respect for the office and the man who has an almost impossible job would be a nice change.
Dave Alexander
St. Simons Island