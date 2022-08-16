Star Parker’s arguments in her July 28 column — “Abortion, Democracy and History” are all about choice. She asks “will states decide that the ultimate value is the ability to choose, or is the ultimate value what choices are made?”
“Choice” is the argument many have used to politicize abortions. But it’s a fallacy. It’s NOT about choice, abortion is about healthcare. Abortion isn’t a political argument nor a religious one. It has been carefully and conveniently used to maintain a political base through false science and fu-fu columns like Star’s, full of legal contemplation. The question should be: Should women have the right to healthcare ond should this right be federally protected? Absolutely!
When a pregnancy has gone completely awry and she is bleeding profusely but the fetus still has a pulse… nothing resembling a heart… can she go ahead with what her physician highly recommends and option for A, D and C? An abortion. Not now! Her life must be at imminent danger. Or if a teen is pregnant and has no idea how to handle it, least of all explain how it happened. Her mental health is already vulnerable and she feels suicidal. To her family, choice is the last thought on their mind; necessity is. A chance of a better life where her mental health difficulties are manageable.
Women don’t have the privilege like Star to sit around contemplating their “choices.” They just want to survive and have the right healthcare, in a modern society far removed from Lincoln’s time.