Star Parker’s arguments in her July 28 column — “Abortion, Democracy and History” are all about choice. She asks “will states decide that the ultimate value is the ability to choose, or is the ultimate value what choices are made?”

“Choice” is the argument many have used to politicize abortions. But it’s a fallacy. It’s NOT about choice, abortion is about healthcare. Abortion isn’t a political argument nor a religious one. It has been carefully and conveniently used to maintain a political base through false science and fu-fu columns like Star’s, full of legal contemplation. The question should be: Should women have the right to healthcare ond should this right be federally protected? Absolutely!

More from this section