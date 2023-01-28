As a United Methodist, I feel compelled to respond to Erick Erickson’s column titled “UMC swaps eternal relevance for political points.” I write not to argue or support his opinions but to point out the sloppy journalism concerning his criticism. A few searches and one can quickly learn that the “Jesus Gets Us” commercials are the work of a group of anonymous donors who have pledged $100 million to share Christ’s love. (hegetsus.com, Catholic News Agency, Dec 5, 2022, Christianity Today, January 2023). These donors are not affiliated with any political or religious organization. Mr. Erickson, in the future please do your homework before you throw stones at my church.
Laura Edenfield