Recently Donald Disney has been disparaged by some in this paper over his opinions regarding the political and economic situation in America. One individual went so far as to ridicule his surname. Now that’s mighty bigoted and elitist of you, sir.
Donald and I met about 20 years ago while buying coffee at a local convenience store. Something about his demeanor struck me so I started up a conversation with him. We introduced ourselves and he let me know he went by the nickname “Duck,” as in Donald Duck.
With a natural-born-killer look he said he earned that nickname from one of his drill instructors during Army boot camp. Boot camp. So Duck critics, where were you in ‘68-‘69?
Our discussion focused on his time in Vietnam (two tours). The guy was, is, a warrior. The breed meant to lead, fight and prevail. An inspiration and a great American who loves his country.
On the rear window of his truck are insignias of the combat action medals he won in ‘Nam, to include the Army DSC, many he won multiple times. The only medal missing is the Medal of Honor, which certainly he deserved.
About 12 years ago Duck was diagnosed with throat cancer. No doubt a result of the Agent Orange his government sprayed on him and thousands of soldiers/marines in the bush fighting communists. He fought a long, heroic battle against the cancer and won.
That’s who he is — a fighter, an advocate, a winner.
Keep writing Duck, we got your “six.”
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island