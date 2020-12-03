The fact that Bennie Williams and fellow members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans have sued the mayor and city commissioners for voting to remove the Confederate statue in Hanover Square comes as no surprise, especially since they were threatening litigation as far back as June if the commission did not vote in their favor. Luckily, their intimidation factors did not sway the collective vote, and all but commissioner Johnny Cason (whose seat will be up for re-election in 2023) voted for its removal. There have been many online naysayers along the way, but over the past six months of the process — between forming an advisory committee, conducting legal research, and allowing for hours of public comment — the vast majority of physical turnout from constituents was that of heartfelt concern and a call for change, both of which included the removal of a statue honoring the fight for ownership and slavery of Brunswick’s Black ancestors.
With this vote, I feel the wheels of change are beginning to turn. I appreciate Mayor Harvey’s public response to the civil action that was filed and will support the commission throughout this process.
Samantha Gilder
Brunswick