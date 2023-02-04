Last December, I used your page to plea for someone to tell me how we can save our democratic republic. The silence has been total and I still see no way we can possibly save our republic from political and economic ruin. If our nation was a chess board, I would see checkmate. I’m a lousy chess player and, at best, a well-traveled political gadfly. It was my prayer that my ignorance was causing this despair and that an informed source would put forth a republic-saving revelation that would make my day.

It would help if someone could just present a plan to control the national debt before it destroys all real wealth. This must be the first step. Maybe we could then find a Teflon Moses to lead us out of the political wilderness. I fear our loudmouthed, megalomaniac patriot Donald Trump is now too politically wounded to finish his plan, which had some potential.

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.

State of region is strong says local panel

Tourism is without a doubt a driving force in the Golden Isles, but developing a strong workforce and infrastructure for the future are imperative to ensure the local economy remains strong and resilient.