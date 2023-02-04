Last December, I used your page to plea for someone to tell me how we can save our democratic republic. The silence has been total and I still see no way we can possibly save our republic from political and economic ruin. If our nation was a chess board, I would see checkmate. I’m a lousy chess player and, at best, a well-traveled political gadfly. It was my prayer that my ignorance was causing this despair and that an informed source would put forth a republic-saving revelation that would make my day.
It would help if someone could just present a plan to control the national debt before it destroys all real wealth. This must be the first step. Maybe we could then find a Teflon Moses to lead us out of the political wilderness. I fear our loudmouthed, megalomaniac patriot Donald Trump is now too politically wounded to finish his plan, which had some potential.