For a town our size I have never seen a more biased paper. With three high schools, Glynn Academy gets the main attention. Very biased!
Pamela Humphrey
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lawyers for the family of Latoya James described a recently filed $25 million federal lawsuit against the Camden County Sheriff’s Office as open and shut during a press conference in front of the Camden County Courthouse on Monday.
Justin Henshaw thinks he has the solution to a problem that just about every employer across the country is dealing with — workforce recruitment and retention.
The mural on the front of ARCO Supermarket looks like it could have been inspired by old TV shows except it’s too neat for “Green Acres.” Also missing is a guy lounging in bib overalls and straw hat while cradling a jug of ‘shine so that rules out “Hee Haw.”
City officials say it’s high time to fix up Grant Street in the city’s downtown district. Not all agree on the method, however.
Glynn County’s finance committee will discuss, among other things, a proposal to construct two new sets of batting cages at the North Glynn Recreation Complex.
Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig revealed the first draft of a roundabout planned for the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica road at a town hall meeting last week.