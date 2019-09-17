I fully agree with Dick Wiederhorn that there is absolutely no need for a roundabout at East Beach Causeway and Ocean Road. I am now questioning why I voted for the last SPLOST, and why I should vote for the next one.
The commissioners stated that if we passed the SPLOST, it would fund all of the needed projects, tourist would pay for most of it and they wouldn’t need to increase our real estate taxes. The SPLOST passed, and they raised our taxes anyway. And why — to spend money on projects that have no increased value such as the roundabout. I live in the area, have been there every day of the week at about every time of the day, and seldom see any traffic at that intersection.
There also seems to be a lack of transparency. Given that a lot, if not most, island residents expressed their concerns about the lack of need for the roundabout you would think that our commissioners would have let those that they represent know their justification for the decision, and if it is not wanted to be flexible enough to reconsider. I guess their attitude is for us to just keep quiet, let them do their job, and vote for the next SPLOST regardless of what is in it. They should have sharpened their pencils, only included the needed projects in the last SPLOST, and not raised our real estate taxes.
Brian Blue
St. Simons Island