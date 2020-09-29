Editor’s Note: The story about President Trump’s tax returns did not break until after The News’ press deadline.

A reader of The Brunswick News should find objective coverage of events in the news section of the paper. Unfortunately, the issue on Sept. 28 was disappointing in this regard. The major front page stories were on the Trump-Alooser rally and the Supreme Court nomination.

There was no coverage in the entire edition of the paper describing release of Mr. Trump’s tax return data. Most importantly, he paid relatively little federal taxes in 2016 and 2017. A humorous highlight, possibly suitable for comment by Mr. Dickson, is the $70,000 deduction for care of Mr. Trump’s hair.

Richard P. Rozek

Jekyll Island

More from this section

County mulls Frat Beach alcohol ban

County mulls Frat Beach alcohol ban

Frat Beach festivities may be on the dry side this year as the Glynn County Commission looks at banning alcohol on East Beach during the annual revelry.

Anti-aging treatment rises to the top

Anti-aging treatment rises to the top

It seems that everywhere you turn there is a billboard or magazine talking about a new anti-aging product or service that promises to turn back the hands of time. One procedure, however, is rising to the top as a powerful tool against aging, and it has arrived here in the Golden Isles. Under…