Editor’s Note: The story about President Trump’s tax returns did not break until after The News’ press deadline.
A reader of The Brunswick News should find objective coverage of events in the news section of the paper. Unfortunately, the issue on Sept. 28 was disappointing in this regard. The major front page stories were on the Trump-Alooser rally and the Supreme Court nomination.
There was no coverage in the entire edition of the paper describing release of Mr. Trump’s tax return data. Most importantly, he paid relatively little federal taxes in 2016 and 2017. A humorous highlight, possibly suitable for comment by Mr. Dickson, is the $70,000 deduction for care of Mr. Trump’s hair.
Richard P. Rozek
Jekyll Island