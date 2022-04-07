Apparently Donald Disney is true to his name, the creator of fantasy.
He indicates Biden wants no more justice, no more police, although the president has stated clearly that he supports the police and has nominated probably the most experienced Supreme Court justice in decades.
Mr. Disney asserts that Biden has stopped American fossil fuel production when there are over 9,000 oil leases going unused by the oil companies. Why drill when you can just charge more for the existing supply? The current price spike has more to do with oil company greed than the current Ukraine crisis.
Biden has overseen the creation of over 6.4 million jobs, the greatest job growth in decades and was behind the passing of the infrastructure bill which will improve our roads, bridges, internet, etc., and create yet more jobs. Wages are rising and yes there is inflation but this has more to do with supply chain problems and pent up demand caused by the pandemic. At least the president and the Democratic legislature is attempting to resolve the problem, not sitting on the sidelines gleefully hoping to use it in the midterms. And let’s not go into why the pandemic lasted longer and caused more deaths than necessary. That was on another president’s watch.
Jeanne Kane
St. Simons Island