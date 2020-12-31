The holiday season is usually associated with a variety of pleasant sights, sounds, and smells: Christmas lights, carolers and jingle bells, and the scintillating smell of baked cookies, mulled cider, and other delicious aromas. Unfortunately, for those of us living in Brunswick, the aromas floating in the air haven’t been so delightful lately.
Over the past few weeks, we have awakened almost daily to a noxious, sulfur-like smell that permeates the air and seeps into our homes. Even after the foul odor dissipates outdoors, we are left to deal with a sour residual smell that remains inside our homes for hours.
I am hesitant to assess blame, although this odor is commonly associated with discharges resulting from paper production. Regardless of the culprit, however, it is important to identify the source of this pollution and take steps to eliminate or control it. The poor air quality is not only a quality of life issue, it is a quality of health issue as well.
If you are experiencing problems similar to those described in this letter, please consider contacting the local EPD office at 912-264-7284 to register a complaint. Be prepared to provide specific information as to location, date and time of the occurrence, as well as a description of the smell and weather conditions at the time. This information will help the EPD locate the source of the odor and deal with the offender.
Let’s not let polluted air cast a shadow over our beautiful hometown.
Jan Galloway
Brunswick