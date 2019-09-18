Instead of citing studies about how our public schools are underfunded or trying to decipher Georgia’s 1985 Quality Basic Education Act that determines public school funding or providing examples about how well-funded schools outperform charter schools, let me share two stories I heard over the weekend in response to Kyle Wingfield’s column in Monday’s paper.
At Sunday church, our faith leader noted that she and others recently went to a county meeting in Southeast Georgia to speak against a plan to eliminate property taxes for people over 65. She explained that the proposal would have eliminated the tax for seniors regardless of their income and that the county already had provisions to reduce property taxes on low-income seniors. She informed the commissioners that if they passed the proposal, it would have further reduced the county’s ability to improve their struggling schools. Fortunately, the commissioners listened, which hasn’t always been the case in other counties in the past.
The other story was about a Japanese American woman who wanted to be a teacher in Japan. After graduating near the top of her class in high school and college here in America, she returned to Japan. After taking the rigorous teacher qualification test there, she was told that she didn’t make the cut. So, the young lady decided to pursue her second choice and became a medical doctor. In many countries, teaching is considered the foundation for a prosperous and stable society. Unfortunately, that is not the case in most of America.
Roy Lucas
Brunswick