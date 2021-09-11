Referencing two of the letters to the editor on Sept. 10:
• For the first time, ever, I agree with a letter from Tony Baker and I have a question for the latter part of it. Does he really think giving snaky politicians a lot of money to spend or giving big corporations get out of jail free cards for polluting is really going to help? I personally feel it will be taken care of in the same way that it has for eons, migration and disappearing cultures. All of man’s efforts will be a bit of flatulence in a gale.
• The letter from Richard Lang must have been tongue in cheek. Surely, he must know that it makes no difference if Joe Biden or Kamala Harris is POTUS. This is blatantly evidenced by his often saying, “They won’t let me comment” and she pattering away, while looking like a deer in the headlights, for fear she will say something they don’t like.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick