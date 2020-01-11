Three of the letters to the editor from Jan. 7 cry out for input from a well-traveled octogenarian.
The current Brunswick baseball brouhaha is a rerun of Frederick, Maryland, of 40 years ago. Then Mayor Ron Young’s much-maligned “Field of Dreams” brought a very successful AAA Orioles franchise to his town. He is now a Maryland State Senator. Give him a call, ask for his input and save a few bucks on experts.
I am sure Richard McBride misspoke himself when he declared himself a “denier.” Quite evidently, climate change, was, is now and ever will be, as long as this little blue marble stays in orbit. I think he really believes as I do. Which is, quite simply: I don’t believe that giving our money to con artists, crooked politicians and third-world dictators is going sway the judgments of the Supreme Intelligence in this matter.
Referencing Ms. Gibbons, who reminds us, the U.S., of our past sins concerning the Middle East. She is right. The good, the bad and the ugly go back to at least Tripoli, 1805. A marine named O’Bannon, and his motley crew went in and put an end to that nonsense. Right or wrong, he did it! We may have to do the same thing in order to survive.
Iran perceives the U.S. as the root of all world evil and themselves as the saviors. Blessed by Allah they cannot fail in their quest to save the world. We accept the fact that we ain’t all good, but that we have a right to exist.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick