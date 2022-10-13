Please permit me a brief response to both Kyler and Bakers letters of Oct. 7. It is a response from 170 years of living the American dream. It combines my broad life experiences with my suffragette Grandma Lucy’s.
Mr. Kyler makes a case for spending big bucks to stop global warming. My Grandma taught me that there are warming and cooling cycles, within cycles, that go beyond mankind’s history. She made the case for constant global cooling based on distance of planets from the sun. I think I believe my Grandma over scientists with grandiose ideas of our importance in the grand scheme of the universe. Mr. Kyler also espouses the party line in his defense of the Inflation Reduction Act, whose very title is an insult to our intelligence.