I read Dr. Trussell’s rebuttal to the minimum wage discussion. Her case is based on people not being able to respond to wage negotiation as many economists suggest and thus employers are able to hold wages below the market equilibrium.
One example provided is union employees averaging 11% in wages more than nonunion workers. Does this factor in the worker’s union costs? Maybe the union wages are artificially inflated higher than the equilibrium point through union threats like strikes, boycott and political pressure. Either way, the employees lost their ability to make their own wage decisions.
I would like to know how she plans on getting a well-set minimum wage since she should know that business requirements are different all over the U.S. The Democratic party is calling for $15 minimum wage, which as far as I can determine is not really based on any data. It sounds good. She also believes there would be no loss in jobs if there indeed was wage suppression. Again, no way to determine this since people are not predictable.
If there is job loss, the only affected person is the unemployed worker. Noted economist, Thomas Sowell, said “It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.”
As for Mr. Grimes, he doesn’t have to worry about Trump becoming an autocrat. Biden and the liberal democrats are already working on Socialism, and they are not going to let the Constitution stand in the way.
Fred Cavedo
Brunswick