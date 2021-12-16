At a time when inflation levels are higher than we have seen since President Jimmy Carter was in office, we somehow have people who believe more government spending is the answer.
The Build Back Bankruptcy plan is an absolute catastrophe in the making. I don’t understand why or how people can’t see the pipe dreams being pandered by the Democrats and look further into this bill.
This nonsense of a bill will provide taxpayer funded leave for millionaires, create electric vehicle subsidies for couples making over $500,000.00, and it includes $250 billion in tax breaks for wealthy Americans.
Where is the support for the middle class that the Democrats claim to fight for?
We are fortunate enough to have elected a delegation that, for the most part, is able to discern right from wrong. Georgia Republicans are the beacon of sanity, standing in the way of this ridiculous legislation. This bill will tank our already declining economy and bankrupt our grandchildren.
Buddy Carter, Drew Ferguson, Austin Scott, Barry Loudermilk, Andrew Clyde, Jody Hice, Rick Allen and Marjorie Taylor-Green, thank you for fighting to preserve our American way of life.
Bill Edgy
Brunswick