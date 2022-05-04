I would like to respond to Mr. Hudson’s letter to the editor in the April 28, 2022, edition of The News. I was deeply saddened by the loss of the Hudsons’ only son. Having two children of my own, I could never imagine the emptiness and heartache a loss of a child would bring.
With that said, I couldn’t help but focus on Mr. Hudson’s last paragraph, where he said “our state government can’t protect us.” Mr. Hudson, there is no government that is going to protect us from the criminally minded with a gun who would want to rob, steal, sell drugs, carjack, rape and murder law-abiding citizens. You must realize law enforcement generally is reactive and not proactive to crime.
Gov. Kemp signed legislation to allow Georgia citizens to carry a firearm, which levels the playing field and will make any criminal think twice knowing their next victim will be armed. Every citizen has the right to protect themselves and their family.
Phil Walker
Brunswick