I am writing in response to a letter to the editor submitted by Emily Holcomb in which she refers to the shabby health care given to her friend, who presented to the hospital with a high fever and was positive for COVID.

Many of the “facts” she presents are inaccurate and represent the disinformation so widely circulating regarding the virus and its treatment.

She speaks about the huge number of deaths attributed to the vaccine. As of July, there were approximately 6,000 deaths reported worldwide out of 338 million doses of vaccine administered, or 0.0018%. As of today, over 700,000 deaths from COVID have been logged, just in the USA. To think that it’s safer to risk getting COVID than to get a vaccine makes little sense.

COVID vaccines are FDA approved and encouraged by both health experts and our own Georgia governor. Monoclonal antibodies are still approved for emergency use only for treatment of COVID, and cost approximately $3-5 thousand dollars a dose. Ivermectin is a farm animal dewormer, and not approved for COVID treatment at all. If our hospital was giving out Ivermectin for treatment of COVID, that would be a very good reason to take legal action against them. Not administering monoclonal antibodies is a judgment call, based on a patient’s presentation and symptoms.

Every person deserves good care when they seek medical treatment at a health care facility, but the care they get is based on sound medical judgment and is different for each individual.

Frances Kielt

St. Simons Island

