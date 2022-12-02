I take issue with Mr. Dagen’s letter criticizing The Brunswick News’ for supporting Republicans, implying Democrats are left out. Its been my experience that The News adequately supports both sides and always has.
What is evident is that when the other side presents their viewpoint, the Democrats have a tendency to call foul. If they do not agree with a conservative opinion it becomes either false or a conspiracy theory. Mr. Dagen states as if it is fact rather than opinion that we have had more stability in the last two years thanks to the Democrats. If you look at the 20,000 border crossings per month, the 40% increase in crime, the 12-20% inflation rate and 75% of the population saying we are headed in the wrong direction and call this stability... I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.