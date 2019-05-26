I rarely read Tony Baker’s letters because they usually are filled with innuendo, half truths, and hate, but curiosity got the best of me and I read Friday’s letter. I was not disappointed. Same old nonsense.
How fortunate we are to live in a free country where we have the right to an opinion. We have the right to be right, and we have the right to be wrong. Baker tests the limits of the right to be wrong. I guess record low unemployment and record economic growth are unimportant. I guess working to establish the strongest military in the world isn’t important to some, but all this is important to me.
We are also fortunate in that we will have another election in 2020. If Baker and his ilk are so unhappy with this country’s choice of President, they will have another opportunity to elect someone else.
Until then I would suggest Baker just chill. Watch for IG Horowitz’s report. Watch for AG Barr’s investigation results. Perhaps then we will see who the real liars are.
Ron Scarbro
St. Simons Island