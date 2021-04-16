I cannot tell the readers what comfort it brings me anytime I am feeling low, when I think that life is pointless and empty, I see where Tony Baker has written another feel good epistle telling the world how oppressed Blacks are and how they are being denied full membership into our country. Even though I do not have a super abundance of charm, it seems, compared to Baker, that my life is nothing if not relentless. So I thank Mr. Baker for helping me be a better person.
I would with some trepidation say to Mr. Baker, the Georgia law tightening the need to make the vote count, is in no way intended to disenfranchise the Black vote, but to stop the cheating which we all know happened in the last two elections. Further in helping Mr. Baker see the light, civility could rectify the never ending pushback, which never ends well, by Blacks against the police and easily be avoided by displaying the same respect and courtesy that any sane and civilized person shows when being pulled over. No one is above the law, even those who think they are entitled due to slavery which existed and ended seven generations ago.
I am an old White geezer and I too get annoyed when pulled over, but I know that keeping a civil tongue is the way to ease past this slight, but deserved inconvenience. Ending with Biden, all of this started under his and Obama’s watch.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island