Please allow me to respond to Mr. Baker’s Feb. 4 letter.
My friend Tony Baker writes such moving letters addressing social concerns but containing a mixture of facts and misguiding statements. While so gallantly directing our attention toward improving race relations, he has attempted to weaken our attention toward the abortion crisis. (Be careful to note that science now recognizes “life in the womb” as just that — life). Whereas I agree with Mr. Baker that abortion is first and foremost a moral issue, it is also a social issue that has allowed over 60 million lives to be taken.
Many/most/some of these were not in cases where the Mother was facing “suffering and poverty.” Can anyone explain how our laws can socially, legally and morally outlaw housing, employment, and educational discrimination but not protect an individual’s right to life?
At this time in our nation, we protect citizens from many types of discrimination while failing to protect the very lives of children. Personally, I contend that all of these “rights” are God-given and merit being treated as such. But, just a question to whet our thinking. Had we rather have the right to live, work, eat and educate ourselves or the right to breathe? Risking a biased opinion, I am thinking 60 million dead children are saying “Give me life.”
And, finally, I do not have a “wave of hatred” toward anyone. I am thankful that someone has helped keep this issue in focus for us.
“Wank” Davis
St. Simons Island