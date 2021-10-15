In response to Jerry Dagen’s Letter to the Editor, Jerry, it’s OK to come out of your den now. The lockdown is over. Come out and smell the roses.
You know the roses that used to be $20 at Winn-Dixie are now $35. And when you went into hibernation gas was $1.99 and is now $3.15. Oh yes Jerry, the price of bacon has doubled. How could that be in just eight months, but it has.
You see Jerry, there was an election and your Democratic friends (you are praising) have personal agendas that have nothing whatsoever to do with what our country needs and the desires of its population.
Jerry, rather than use talking points that others have furnished and apparently you have memorized, why not talk about the good things you and your Democrat associates have done for this country since Jan. 20.
I know it will be difficult and staring at a blank page may very well allow reality to come to the surface. The Democrats in 2022, I think not but keep up your raging as we all need a good laugh in these now and coming hard times.
John Williams
St. Simons Island