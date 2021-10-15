In response to Jerry Dagen’s Letter to the Editor, Jerry, it’s OK to come out of your den now. The lockdown is over. Come out and smell the roses.

You know the roses that used to be $20 at Winn-Dixie are now $35. And when you went into hibernation gas was $1.99 and is now $3.15. Oh yes Jerry, the price of bacon has doubled. How could that be in just eight months, but it has.

You see Jerry, there was an election and your Democratic friends (you are praising) have personal agendas that have nothing whatsoever to do with what our country needs and the desires of its population.

Jerry, rather than use talking points that others have furnished and apparently you have memorized, why not talk about the good things you and your Democrat associates have done for this country since Jan. 20.

I know it will be difficult and staring at a blank page may very well allow reality to come to the surface. The Democrats in 2022, I think not but keep up your raging as we all need a good laugh in these now and coming hard times.

John Williams

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Insured seeks $4.5M in losses from Logistec over fire

Insured seeks $4.5M in losses from Logistec over fire

An insurance company is suing Logistec for $4.5 million claiming “grossly negligent acts” by the stevedoring conglomerate caused the fire that sent a warehouse containing 50,000 tons of biofuel wood pellets up in flames May 2 in Brunswick.

+3
Concerns raised about Jekyll master plan update

Concerns raised about Jekyll master plan update

A months-long process to update the master plan for Jekyll Island, which is now in its final stages before potential adoption, has highlighted the concerns many have about future overdevelopment of the island.

+3
First lift of last section a damage inspection

First lift of last section a damage inspection

The VB 10,000 crane vessel could hoist the final chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray out of the waters of the St. Simons Sound as early as this week, but that does not mean it is going anywhere anytime soon, according to Unified Command.