Donald Disney’s recent letter to the editor was a well-written, factual letter to a point.

Slavery came to the U.S. from Africa, of course. The chief of the tribe captured them, locked them in prisons and forts to be sold to traders from Europe for beads and knives — probably worth $2 to $3 — then taken to the U.S. to be sold for a small fortune in the north, where they money was. The climate was too cold so they were sold to the southern plantation owners.

Yes, I’m white. According to DNA, we all originated from Africa. Yes, it was so wrong, terrible. The south did not start the Civil War, Ole Abe did. The rest of the story may come later. One thing is certain, I am not responsible for something that happened 200 years ago. A different subject can be how terrible the Native Americans were treated by the U.S. Army — and still are — by the so-called Department of Indian Affairs.

By the way, there are no slaves living. The last Confederate soldier died in 1958. By an act of Congress in 1958, all Confederates are also U.S. military with all rights. God Bless America.

Bill Smith

Brunswick

