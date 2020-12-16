I would like to respond to Roy Davis’ letter regarding the COVID-19 relief bill.
First, I note that Mr. Davis lives on St. Simons Island as do I. Obviously we are both fortunate enough not to be facing hunger or eviction due to the pandemic. We differ in that I don’t consider food and a roof over your head as “a grab bag of benefits."
In addition, it appears a civics lesson is required. The letter writer who was complaining about our current senators not helping pass a bill was correct. The House, headed by Speaker Pelosi, passed a bill in May. It is required in order for the bill to come to the floor of the Senate and pass that institution also. Unfortunately Senate leader Mitch McConnell refused to bring it to the floor without two changes. First, change no help for cities in order to avoid massive layoffs of teachers, firemen, policemen etc. Second change, the addition of a provision shielding companies from liability for workers who become ill or die due to their negligence. This is why no compromise has been made since May and not due to Speaker Pelosi.
As far as the Trump White House is concerned, they can suggest but only the House and Senate can pass a bill. So if you’re unemployed, running out of benefits, hungry and about to lose your home, you now know who to blame.
Jeanne Kane
St. Simons Island