Ed Berger’s letter comparing the storming of the Capitol to the storming of the Bastille in 1789 is totally ridiculous on all points. First off, the storming of the Bastille was a conclusion to a reign of terror that started before Napoleon restored order years later that cost over 40,000 French lives. Though the garrison only held seven prisoners the storming cost 98 killed and 73 wounded. No comparison there.
The architect of the Reign of Terror, which led to the storming of the Bastille was Robespierre who later was beheaded as he should have been. At any rate, Bastille Day is considered a good thing by most in the world, especially the French who have celebrated it as a national holiday for many decades.
There can be little doubt that Mr. Berger is probably among the many millions who loathe our president and may even wish him the same fate as Robespierre.
Although the storming of the capitol on Jan. 6 was against the respect we have been taught about this “sacred” building, it has become the safe haven and lair of some pretty sorry louses who have committed much more egregious harm to this country than President Trump ever could have. But even so, maybe some good may come from this breach. Perhaps the opposition party will realize that over 75 million of us are sick of the rancid results emanating from this historic structure. It may well spell the end of Trump, but not for his goals.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island