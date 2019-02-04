I read Ken Durand’s letter on abortion and its cultural parallels to 19th slavery with deep respect for the moral sense that motivated it.
As one who stands in awe of the terrible sacrifices made in the Civil Rights Movement, I understand that legislation preventing racial injustice — civil rights legislation — was a necessary first step. The South wished that the federal government would butt out and let things take their course, which would have extended Jim Crow another two generations, so troops were sent into Mississippi. Civil Rights, and the federal intrusion into our regional mores they entailed, were the first step in reversing racial segregation. And now it is unthinkable. No persuasive argument was ever raised in support of racism.
With abortion, as with gun rights, the situation is nuanced, except as folks assume the absolute stance, at which time the issue becomes a standing wave of hatred.
Whether legal or illegal, and despite all arguments to the contrary, people will own firearms until otherwise morally persuaded, which doesn’t look to be anytime soon. Likewise, whether legal or illegal, women will seek to abort pregnancies that guarantee to multiply their suffering and poverty, until morally persuaded to the contrary. It is for pastors and teachers and the rest of us to persuade, rather than enforce, this higher value, before it can be made law.
I agree with Mr. Durand that future generations will marvel at our obtuseness, and on many other matters than abortion.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island