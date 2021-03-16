Riddle me completely unsurprised by Frank Klonoski’s follow-up letter attempting to chalk Terry Dickson’s abhorrent article up to his “wit” and “humor.” I also find it truly convenient that he claims that the previous upset letter writers were “mostly” upset about the false comment made about former President Trump’s alleged “landslide” victory. Luckily, we all know this is false, and the dozens of lawsuits filed around the country all ruled otherwise.
But that wasn’t the most of the issue many took with Terry Dickson’s letter. Knowledge-shaming a fast food employee, a woman, over mathematics and (taking to his soapbox that has been provided by The Brunswick News) to spread the shame across the internet and in the hands of remaining dedicated subscribers who still get a physical copy delivered is unacceptable on so many levels. The misinformation regarding the 2020 presidential election was merely just the tip of an overwhelmingly audacious iceberg.
Journalistic ethics do not go out the window by throwing an “opinion/perspective” label on an article — The Brunswick News should know this, but continuing to allow Terry Dickson to write these types of articles week after week speaks volumes in what messages they choose to send to their viewers.
Savannah Glider
St. Simons Island