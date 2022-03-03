Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
I appreciate Mr. Gilles opinion of my statements on Feb. 25. However, he missed a few facts. Since before World War I, Ukraine has been a state of Russia. After World War II, Berlin and Germany split apart. England, France and the United States controlled the south, west and north, while Russia the east. Russia soon became the USSR, and so started the Cold War. They built a wall in Berlin, and formed the Iron Curtain. They immediately invaded all the Eastern European countries and started shooting anyone crossing their wall. This is when NATO, and Article 5, came into existence.
President Ronald Reagan saw the USSR falling apart. At this time, NATO offered membership to all the countries declaring independence, including Ukraine. At the time, though independent, Ukraine had a Russian puppet government and refused entirety. The same thing was true when President George W. Bush offered. In 2018, Ukraine ran off the Russian-controlled government and asked to join NATO. President Donald Trump wanted to allow it, but the House and Senate were controlled by Democrats, and refused to consider this.This is when Russian separatists began their Civil War. Putin has invaded to support their independent state. And this is where we are now.
So your opinion on Ukraine, as well as your thoughts, is that no one should consider anything I have said as being true.
Donald Disney
St. Simons Island