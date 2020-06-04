In response to Joe Grimes’ letter about Trump and his statements that have been taken out of context, how many statements has Biden said that make no sense whatsoever in just the past month?
Trump or Biden, which to choose. Trump, who has done the most for this country in his short time in office than the past three presidents combined — all while being investigated for something he never did, and being impeached for doing nothing wrong.
Now that the truth is coming out, the media wants to ignore it. They want to move on. No. People need to know how the Obama administration used the intelligence agencies to spy on candidate Trump’s campaign. Yes, I said spy.
The world would be a better place if journalists did their jobs and told the whole story instead of only the parts that they want to tell to get their readers of viewers totally misinformed. I no longer watch newscasts because they are all just opinion pieces these days. I research using different news media to get the whole picture — The true picture. Maybe some others should also, unless they like being controlled.
Donna Manning
Brunswick