My friend and neighbor Al Brown used a letter to the editor last week to complain about Colin Kaepernick and his public protest at a professional football game. Such behavior, he whines, irritates the paying public.
I am disappointed that Mr. Brown failed to look past the momentary protest of Mr. Kaepernick (and thousands of other athletes) to see and appreciate the momentous problem of racism we have in our country (and our county).
His complaint is another in a long line of efforts by white people telling black people when and where they can push back against the injustices of our society.
Brown refers to the “high salaries” of athletes but overlooks the even greater wealth accruing to mostly white franchise owners through the skill and dedication of mostly black athletes.
Is Mr. Brown giving up watching these athletic events? I am sorry because he has apparently missed some fabulous basketball in the NBA playoffs in Orlando, notwithstanding the ubiquitous messaging about “justice and freedom for all.”
Finally, contrary to Mr. Brown’s assertion, people with money do not control everything — not in the stadium, not in the church, not in life. Convictions count more than cash.
I am thrilled that citizen athletes at the high school, university and professional levels have embraced their unique opportunity in this nationwide examination of race, religion, economics, justice and freedom.
I invite Mr. Brown to join the conversation.
Dwight Moody
St Simons Island