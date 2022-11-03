A history and civics lesson is needed in response to the recent letter-rant that religion and our schools are being destroyed by forces “controlling the government.”

The first clause of the Bill of Rights states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” Countries in which religion is part of the government are called theocracies. Check out Saudi Arabia. Our Founding Fathers and Constitution envisioned the separation of church and state to protect every citizen’s freedom to worship (or not) as they pleased.

