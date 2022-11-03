A history and civics lesson is needed in response to the recent letter-rant that religion and our schools are being destroyed by forces “controlling the government.”
The first clause of the Bill of Rights states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” Countries in which religion is part of the government are called theocracies. Check out Saudi Arabia. Our Founding Fathers and Constitution envisioned the separation of church and state to protect every citizen’s freedom to worship (or not) as they pleased.
Next, for the last half of American history, what some Republicans now call “government schools” were public schools — a revered institution that allows all children an education. If schools are being ruined, it’s by those who want to control children’s minds by banning books and freedom of thought. You’d fit right in the Third Reich where book burnings were the rage. Our schools are run totally at the local level by locally elected school boards. The federal government has almost nothing to do with it. Finally, we are the government because we all (should) vote and control goes to the majority — or at least until the majority vote was overruled twice in the last twenty years because of the anti-democratic, anachronistic Electoral College. In 2016, the majority of voices were blighted by an authoritarian megalomaniac who keeps a copy of Mein Kampf on his bedside table. So, please look up “control,” as in totalitarian. You’ll find Mr. Trump is the poster boy, not Joe Biden.