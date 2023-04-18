I was honored to have my story as the subject of Terry Dickson’s column on April 10. Mr. Dickson is an accomplished reporter and writer dedicated to detail and did an excellent job of piecing together so many facts and relatives. We met twice to share photos, legal documents and information, texted five times and he called the night before the story went to press to verify the spelling of names. I am very pleased with the result and have received only positive feedback from relatives and friends who enjoyed the article. The only negative was the unsolicited critique by someone who lost the meaning of the story while looking for errors. Items submitted to the paper do not always appear exactly as written. I saw the “e” left off of “plane” and added it as I read without a second thought. Errors in the poem “Rambler” are two not a “few” and the poet, HMB or HMD, is over being “displeased” since he or she is at least 120 years old.
Joan Scarborough