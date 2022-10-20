In Bob Hilton’s recent letter, he espoused the wisdom of his grandma’s opinion on the earth warming and cooling. While I’m sure Grandma Hilton was a wonderful woman, I think I prefer to listen to 99.9% of scientists when it comes to global warming and climate change.
Mr. Hilton also rails against our decent into socialism. As a recipient of Social Security and user of Medicare, the public library, police and fire protection and many other socialist services I’m afraid I can’t agree with that either.