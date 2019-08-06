In response to the recent article concerning the value of immigrants, while valid points are made in the article, I think a few were possibly missed.
If law enforcement shows up to pick you up, as they have here in the past, you might have broken a law or have knowledge of a crime or criminal.
If you are here legally, great, welcome to America. If you are here illegally, working illegally, you are taking a job from someone, a citizen, a legal immigrant or a person on a work visa.
You are also probably taking advantage of our social services, hospitals, schools and recreational facilities. All the while, wire transferring American dollars to foreign countries from the kiosk in Publix.
On the business end of this, the basic laws of supply and demand for labor intensive jobs, mostly trades, become apparent.
The academic experiment of immigration for labor purposes has been attempted in the European Union. It did not work, specifically in Germany, France, and the U.K. The social issues and problems have far outweighed any perceived benefit.
Americans do realized the value of immigrants. Almost all of our grandparents or great grandparents came here from other countries.
As established, our immigration laws are obsolete. Why not attempt to fix them with a merit based, quota directed immigration reformation?
The immigrant who comes to work, assimilate, become self sufficient, and wants to become an American citizen becomes an asset.
Ken Leppard
Brunswick